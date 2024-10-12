PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBF. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.55. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,081,833.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 763.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

