Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. HP accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,672,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its stake in HP by 108.7% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,070 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

