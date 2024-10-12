Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Hubbell makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,179 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.0 %

HUBB stock opened at $456.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average of $391.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

