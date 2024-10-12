Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.89 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 539,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

