Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.36. 2,530,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

