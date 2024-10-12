Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 450 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 9.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 131,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,411. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.26.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

