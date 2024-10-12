Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. 3,398,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

