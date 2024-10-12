Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,364. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $235.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

