Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $826,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $169.98. 3,801,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,064,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

