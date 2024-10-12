Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $616.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,583. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.