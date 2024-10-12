Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

UBER traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. 57,290,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,078,930. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

