Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.93. 2,556,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,438. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

