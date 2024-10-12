Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 233 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.68. 205,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

