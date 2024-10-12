Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,041. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.