Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. 1,716,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.