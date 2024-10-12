Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.06. 151,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,335. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $272.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average is $253.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

