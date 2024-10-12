Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in September

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.4 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
PDRDF stock opened at C$142.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$139.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$144.58. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of C$130.00 and a twelve month high of C$188.78.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
