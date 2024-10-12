Perpetual Ltd Buys 258 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $117,004,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.23.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

