Perpetual Ltd Invests $544,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.95 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

