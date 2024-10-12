Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

