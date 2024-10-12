Perpetual Ltd Purchases 457 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.69.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

