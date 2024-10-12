Perpetual Ltd Purchases 645 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $559.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.72, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $7,388,384. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

