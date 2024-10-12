Perpetual Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $215.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.