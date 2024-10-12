Perpetual Ltd Sells 19,200 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after buying an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after buying an additional 395,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REG opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.23%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers



Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

