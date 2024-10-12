Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy”

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.