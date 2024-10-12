Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy”

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20. Perseus Mining has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

