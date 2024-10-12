Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases £270.05 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 55 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £270.05 ($353.42).
Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 141 shares of Personal Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($896.82).
Personal Assets Stock Performance
Shares of Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 492 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,100.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.61. Personal Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 461 ($6.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 495.50 ($6.48).
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
