Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$22,535.33 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$22,535.33.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,070 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$17,355.40.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,831 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$56,698.80.

On Thursday, July 18th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PEY shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

