PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Stake Raised by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,317 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.31 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

