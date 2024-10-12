Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 2,518 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 902.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

