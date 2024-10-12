Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $355.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

