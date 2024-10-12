Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

