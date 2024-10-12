Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $138,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -37.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
