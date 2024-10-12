Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $23,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $116.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

