Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,585,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

