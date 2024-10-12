Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.96 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

