Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

DEUS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

