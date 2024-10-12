Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 216 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $13,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

