Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 2,531 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Global X Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BUG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 134,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,832. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

