Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 482 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,950,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

