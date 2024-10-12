Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,623,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,216,000.

NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,566. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

