Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,093,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,545,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 122,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

