Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.73. 3,753,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $412.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $429.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

