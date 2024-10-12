Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.32.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,655,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

