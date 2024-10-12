Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Pioneer Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

