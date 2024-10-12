Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

COLL opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 291,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.