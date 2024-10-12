Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 36.7% in September

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 471,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

