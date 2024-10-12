Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. 4,072,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,868,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

PSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

