Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $64.18 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Polymath has a market cap of $64.18 million and approximately $5,598.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.06677246 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,983.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

