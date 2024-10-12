Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $365.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.39 and a 200 day moving average of $355.82. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

