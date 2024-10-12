Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Reaches $1.49 on Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $127.32 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.43517466 USD and is up 14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $164,400,907.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars.

